New York AG alleges Exxon misled investors on climate

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) may have misled investors about how it accounts for the impact of climate change on its operations by using internal estimates that differed from its public statements, New York's attorney general asserts in court papers reported by WSJ.

Disclosing for the first time some of the specific evidence collected in its probe of the company, AG Eric Schneiderman says he found documents showing that XOM’s process for estimating the potential future costs of greenhouse gas regulations on its business “may be a sham."

The AG office made the claims in a filing in New York state court seeking to compel XOM to release additional documents and produce witnesses for the investigation, which began in 2015.