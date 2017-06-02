Treasury yields return to 2017 low after soft jobs numbers

Alongside the 138K print for May (vs. expectations for 185K), April's 211K job gain was revised down to 174K, and March's 79K gain was cut to 50K. In total, we'll call the jobs numbers a fairly sizable miss.

The UE rate, however, ticked down to just 4.3%. This was aided by a notable dip in the labor force participation rate to 62.7% from 62.9%.

Average weekly hours was unchanged at 34.4 hours. Average hourly earnings rose $0.04 to $26.22 - on a Y/Y basis, they're higher by 2.5%.

The 10-year Treasury yield has returned to near its low for the year, down 3.3 basis points to 2.177%. TLT +0.8% , TBT -1.6%

Gold's seeing a modest bid, GLD +0.15% ; the dollar is selling off, UUP -0.25% .

