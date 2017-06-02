mCig adds production facility in Las Vegas

mCig Inc (OTCQB:MCIG) announces the phase 1 completion of its 27K-square foot Green Leaf Farms Holdings facility in North Las Vegas.

The first phase of development includes two vegetation and flower rooms, an extraction lab and all the needed infrastructure to support the facility.

The company says that in addition to the completion of phase 1, mCig is already nearing the completion of phase 2 to add an additional 7K square feet of cultivation to the facility.

"Green Leaf's facility is a state-of-the-art marijuana facility," says CEO Paul Rosenberg.

