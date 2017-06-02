Jefferies size up the beauty sector

Jefferies has its eyes on the beauty sector.

The investment firm initiates coverage on e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) with a Buy rating and $30 price target (+18% upside potential). "ELF among few mid cap ways to play MSD+ beauty category growth; offers superior 22% EBITDA margin profile for its size, with compelling & clear 20%+ sales growth drivers. Brand equity building virally," writes analyst Stephanie Wissink.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) is launched at Hold with a price target of $18 vs. a $18.26 close on Thursday.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) also earns a Hold rating and is assigned a price target of $35 vs. a $35.25 close on Thursday.

Earlier, Jefferies started Coty at Hold.