Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) initiated with Neutral rating and $67 price target by Janney Capital.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) initiated with Buy rating and $2.50 (71% upside) price target by Chardan Capital. Shares are up 9% premarket on average volume.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) initiated with Overweight rating and $32 (139% upside) price target by Piper Jaffray.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) initiated with Overweight rating and $11 (203% upside) price target by Cantor Fitzgerald. Shares are up 6% premarket on continued buying due to positive ramp of TRULANCE.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) upgraded to Outperform with a $150 (18% upside) price target by Oppenheimer. Analyst Hataj Singh says good chance that sales/earnings will beat expectations and Phase 1 and 2 triplet data will be positive. Shares are up 1% premarket.

Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) upgraded to Buy with a $100 (26% upside) price target by Maxim Group. Shares are up 4% premarket on light volume.

Source: Bloomberg