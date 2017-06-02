Sharp drop for Boot Barn after soft earnings

Boot Barn (NASDAQ:BOOT) is getting crushed after soft Q1 results.

CEO Jim Conroy explained the issues pretty clearly in the company's earnings release.

"Unfortunately, our fourth-quarter earnings per share fell short of our expectations due to lower than expected retail store sales, unanticipated operating expenses, and disruption in sales at sheplers.com arising from the transition of the e-commerce site to a new software platform," noted Conroy.

Same-store sales were down 0.9% during the quarter.

