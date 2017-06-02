Canada Goose flies after earnings

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) rallies 11% after posting a slimmer FQ4 loss than anticipated.

Direct to consumer revenue soared 174% to $36.5M during the quarter.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales increased to 54.4% vs. 44.9% a year ago.

Looking ahead, the company expects annual revenue growth on a percentage basis in the mid-to-high teens and EBITDA margin expansion in excess of 75 basis points per year.

