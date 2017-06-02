Bristol-Myers' Opdivo shows positive effect in cervical cancer in early-stage study

Results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, CheckMate-358, assessing Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) top seller Opdivo (nivolumab) in HPV-related cancers showed an encouraging treatment benefit in cervical cancer patients. The data will be presented this afternoon at ASCO.

In 19 cervical cancer patients treated with Opdivo, five (26.3%) responded (complete and partial). After six months of follow-up, median duration of response had not been reached. Opdivo's safety profile was consistent with previous results. Grade 3/4 (severe/life-threatening) treatment-related adverse events occurred in 12.5% of patients.

The company will continue investigating Opdivo for the indication.

#ASCO