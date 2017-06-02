Financials lower after soft jobs numbers; BofA down 1.3%

The yield curve is flattening after just 138K jobs were added in May, and April and March job gains were revised lower. The unemployment rate did slip to a 16-year low, but this came amid a sizable drop in the labor force participation rate.
The 10-year Treasury yield has retreated to its 2017 low of about 2.17% - this as the FOMC preps to hike short-term rates in a few days.
Premarket action: BAC -1.3%, JPM -0.8%, WFC -0.95%, MET -1.3%, GS -0.7%, PNC -0.4%, RF -1.4%, XLF -0.7%, KRE -1.1%, FAZ +1.3%
