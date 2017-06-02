Baidu teaming with Bosch on self-driving cars

Internet firm Baidu (BIDU +0.9% ) confirmed its deal with Continental AG and announced a deal with Germany's Robert Bosch to collaborate on autonomous driving technology and smart mobility.

The new deals are the latest for Baidu in a series that includes BAIC Motor, BYD and Chery. They're also the newest in collaborations between global carmakers and China-based partners.

Bosch had pointed the way toward the new partnership when it said in April that it was working with Baidu and Chinese mapping firms on maps for self-driving cars.

Baidu has worked to open its autonomous vehicle platform to help others in the industry develop such vehicles, with a goal of fully opening it by 2020.