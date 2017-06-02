Microsoft rolled out OS update that bricked Windows Phones

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) accidentally released an OS update yesterday that can brick a user’s phone by locking the phone into a reboot loop. PC users are also vulnerable to the problem, but the issue was easier to resolve than with mobile. Microsoft has now stopped the update from going out to new phones and PCs.

Mobile users who installed the update will need to use the Windows Device Recovery Tool, wipe the phone, and start over. Users who have downloaded the update but not installed will still need to do a device reset in the system settings.

PC users who downloaded the update need to revert to a previous save of the healthy OS.

Microsoft phones already make up a minuscule part of the total smartphone market. IDC expects 1.1M Windows Phone units to ship this year, which represents 0.1% of the market.

