Stocks struggle after disappointing jobs report

Stocks are mixed at the open, losing early premarket gains after the May jobs report fell short of expectations; S&P and Dow flat, Nasdaq +0.2% .

U.S. non-farm payrolls rose by 138K, but that was well below the 185K consensus, a surprise particularly in light of yesterday's ADP results which easily beat expectations.

U.S. Treasury prices moved higher following the jobs report, with the benchmark 10-year yield falling 4 bps at 2.17%, its lowest level in six weeks; meanwhile, the U.S. Dollar Index is now -0.3% after holding a slight gain ahead of the release.

European bourses are higher even after the U.S. jobs data, with Germany's DAX +1.2% , France's CAC +0.5% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei jumped +1.6% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.1% .

In U.S. corporate news, Broadcom and Lululemon are +4.8% and +13.5% , respectively, after both companies reported better than expected earnings and revenues.