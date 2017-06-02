AT&T buying Vyatta virtualization tech from Brocade

AT&T (T +0.5% ) will acquire the Vyatta Software platform from Brocade (BRCD -0.2% ), part of a steady push toward network virtualization for the telecom giant.

Terms weren't disclosed. The deal's set to close prior to the closing of Brocade's buyout by Broadcom (AVGO +5% ).

AT&T will take ownership of Vyatta's network operating system, along with existing licenses and patents, and expects to hire certain Brocade employees tied to Vyatta.

The company says it wants to hit the mark of 55% of its network virtualized and software-controlled by the end of 2017, and 75% by 2020.