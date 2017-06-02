Aegean Marine +11% as Stifel upgrades to Buy

Aegean Marine Petroleum (ANW +11% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $9 price target at Stifel, which notes that shares have fallen 52% in the nine days since reporting a large Q1 earnings miss.

Stifel sees a brighter future ahead for ANW, citing the prospect of new management and several ways for the company to monetize assets, as well as the stock's valuation.

STifel says ANW's board is taking steps toward creating a more transparent and shareholder friendly structure and is focused on improving profitability.

The firm says with book value of equity at $15.26/share and shares trading at 7.8x estimated 2017 EPS and 4.3x estimated 2018 EPS, ANW's ~$5 share price offers a "tremendous risk-reward profile."