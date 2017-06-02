ViaSat +3.5% with successful launch of ViaSat-2

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is up 3.5% after noting the successful launch of its ViaSat-2 satellite.

The company received first signals from the satellite through a station in India not long after the satellite separated from its launch vehicle. Next comes a months-long process of orbit raising for the geostationary satellite to reach its final location in orbit.

The bird is set to improve service and reach for North America, Central America/the Caribbean, part of northern South America, and primary aeronautical/maritime routes in the Atlantic.

Meanwhile, Wunderlich upgraded ViaSat to Hold after the successful launch, noting that shares are overvalued now but event risk has reduced, and it sees a tolerant market ahead as the new satellite takes time to fully integrate.