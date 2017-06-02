Verizon gets FTC OK on buying NextLink Wireless from Icahn

Verizon (VZ +0.4% ) and Carl Icahn (IEP -0.4% ) have gotten early Hart-Scott-Rodino termination on the deal to sell NextLink Wireless.

Verizon entered into an option to buy NextLink as part of its acquisition of Icahn's XO Communications, which wrapped in February.

That deal, which extended Verizon's fiber density in dozens of U.S. markets, included an agreement to lease certain wireless spectrum from NextLink.

Verizon's now gotten the OK from the FTC to proceed with that purchase amid a spectrum arms race ahead of coming 5G deployments.