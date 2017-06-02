ADM to construct new flour mill in Illinois

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) announces that it is constructing a new flour mill in Mendota, Illinois as part of a broad plan to invest more than $250M in the state.

The company says the high-capacity facility will allow it to continue to meet growing demand for flour throughout the Midwest.

"Our new mill will enable us to drive efficiencies, thanks to the use of new technologies and equipment, and the ability to leverage capabilities of ADM’s existing grain facility in Mendota—such as unloading 110-car shuttle trains. We are pleased to expand our presence in Mendota and continue investing in Illinois," says ADM exec Mark Kolkhorst.

Source: Press Release