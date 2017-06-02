Mersana Therapeutics poised for $75M IPO

Cambridge, MA-based Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) is set for its IPO that is expected to raise $75M.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm develops antibody-drug conjugates to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is XMT-1522, a HER2-targeted ADC currently in Phase 1 development primarily in breast cancer patients. Interim safety data should be available by year-end. If all goes well, XMT-1522 will be investigated in additional types of breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and gastric cancer. The company expects to enter the clinic in early 2018.

Takeda Pharmaceutical has exclusive rights to XMT-1522 outside of the U.S. and Canada under a January 2016 agreement. The company has received $46.5M to date in upfront and milestone payments.

2016 Financials ($M): Collaboration Revenue: 25.2 (+143.0%); Operating Expenses: 39.0 (+46.0%); Net Loss: (13.7) (+16.5%); Cash Flow: 31.6 (+429.2%).