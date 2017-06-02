Einhorn waits out the pain on Tesla and GM

Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn went on Bloomberg TV to talk about the tricky business of staying short Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) against a wave of enthusiasm and nabbing shareholder returns out of a conservative General Motors (GM -0.8% ).

Einhorn maintains that Tesla is mispriced by a significant amount, but concedes that he isn't sure when investors will shift their focus from Tesla's innovation to profitability. Einhorn says his short position is sized to give it time to wait out the pain.

On General Motors, Einhorn hits the same theme that capital is misallocated and value needs to be unlocked. While Einhorn is a fan of Mary Barra, he calls GM's CFO a bit weak.

Returns at Greenlight Capital have been impacted negatively by the GM and Tesla positions

