GE to send $1.7B wind platform to North Sea

General Electric (GE) says it is ready to ship a €1.5B ($1.7B) 900 MW offshore wind platform to the North Sea, according to the head of GE’s power unit in Germany.

The Dolwin3 platform is undergoing final dry-dock tests before being floated around Denmark and into the North Sea; it will bundle power from three wind farms next year, transmitting high-voltage direct current onshore, where it can then be reconverted to alternating currents for use in homes.

The exec says GE and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) are well situated as offshore prices fall and where driving down costs is the key to profitability, because they are the only the two companies that make converter platforms and turbines.