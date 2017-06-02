Viacom boosts maximum on debt tender offer

Viacom (VIA +0.3% , VIAB) has increased the maximum tender amount on a cash offer for debt after noting early tender results.

Some $2.5B in aggregate principal was validly tendered by the early tender deadline, Viacom says.

It's increasing the maximum aggregate purchase price to $1B from $750M.

Of the top priority level notes, 2.75% senior notes due 2019, $257.9M of an outstanding $400M was tendered; for the No. 2 priority, $201.7M in 5.625% senior notes due 2019 were tendered of $550M outstanding.

The company had an early tender premium of $30 per $1,000 in principal.