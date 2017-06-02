Alphabet's Waymo testing self-driving truck to rival Uber

Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) self-driving car spin-off Waymo is experimenting with an autonomous truck, according to BuzzFeed News.

BuzzFeed confirmed the test with Waymo after spotting a photograph of the test vehicle, which the company said is the only test truck and was manually driven at the time to collect data.

Google is working on autonomous vehicle software, which is at the heart of a contentious trade secrets legal battle with Uber that led to Uber firing an exec. Uber has previously run a test drive with its own self-driving truck.

Autonomous trucks have more enterprise potential as a possible aid for existing truck drivers. There are still regulatory and cultural hurdles to jump, but trade associations and governments have shown interest. For example, Ohio committed $15M to devote 35 miles of highway near Columbus for autonomous truck testing.

Previously: Uber fires exec central to Google driverless-car legal dispute (May 30)