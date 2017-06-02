BP, Rosneft sign deal on Russian gas supplies to Europe from 2019

BP (BP -1.4% ) says it signed an agreement with Rosneft (OTC:RNFTF) on strategic cooperation in gas, which could see Rosneft supplying Russian gas to Europe by 2019.

According to the MoU, the two firms "will enter into a long-term sales and purchase agreement for the supply of natural gas produced by Rosneft in order to ensure delivery of additional Russian gas supplies to European markets starting from 2019."

Separately, Rosneft's Igor Sechin warns that surging U.S. shale oil production could nullify any gains in the oil price achieved by the deal between Russia and OPEC to cut production.