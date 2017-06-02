Panera 2.0 leads to huge improvement in wait time

Panera Bread (PNRA) cut the average wait time for customers in line down to one minute from a prior level of eight minutes, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The company accomplished the feat by turbocharging the online and touch screen ordering side of the business, as well as refining how employees handle orders.

Per a search of transcripts posted on Seeking Alpha, the issue of improving throughput has also been mentioned by execs at Starbucks (SBUX +1% ), Zoe's Kitchen (ZOES -0.7% ), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB -0.5% ) and Chipotle (CMG -0.1% ).

JAB Holdings announced in April a deal to acquire Panera. Panera trades at $314.33 vs. the $315.00 takeover price.