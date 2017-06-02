FANG frothiness to continue?

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) as a group are higher by more than 30% in 2017, making the S&P 500's solid 9% advance look puny.

"Rarely does FANG reverse its year-to-date gains (only 2011) and H2 outperformance has averaged 17.7K basis points since 2009," says Fundstrat's Thomas Lee. He's calling for another 20-40% advance for FANG by year-end.

Not just a bull on FANG, Lee notes financial (NYSEARCA:XLF), telecom (NYSEARCA:XTL), and energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) are the worst performers this year (all are about flat). Checking back nearly three decades, never have these three sectors been on the bottom at the same time. He sees opportunities in all three.