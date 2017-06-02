Lenovo, Wikitude partner up for augmented reality platform

Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY, OTCPK:LNVGF) subsidiary Lenovo New Vision announces augmented reality collaboration with Wikitude to develop an Augmented Human Cloud platform.

Wikitude brings an intelligent recognition engine and SLAM, which stands for simultaneous localization and mapping. Lenovo steps to the table with Kepler, a remote video app; Titan, an AR content editing tool; and Martin, a machine learning recognition system. Lenovo also has the New Vision AR glasses needed for users to experience any of this tech.

The AH Cloud platform will combine features of AR, artificial intelligence, and data analysis to utilize best and market the technologies.

A recent IDC report showed that while virtual reality headsets are getting some slow traction, AR headsets have yet to make much of an impact.

Previously: IDC: AR and VR headsets ship 2.3M units in Q1 (June 1)