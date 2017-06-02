Blackstone unloads Logicor to China

It was rumored a couple of months ago that China Investment Corp. was among the finalists for Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) European warehouse business.

According to Bloomberg - which cites an email from Blackstone - the operation has been sold to CIC for €12.25B. The deal is expected to close later this year.

Logicor has more than 630 properties totaling 147M square feet.

