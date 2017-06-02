Tesoro, Tesoro Logistics both reinstated at Overweight by Barclays

Tesoro (TSO +0.6%) is reinstated with an Overweight rating and a $118 price target by Barclays, which now considers it the Top Pick within the U.S. independent refining sector, replacing Valero.
Following the acquisition of Western Refining, Barclays believes TSO holds the greatest risk-adjusted upside potential over the next 12-18 months within the group.
Barclays also reinstates Tesoro Logistics (TLLP -0.5%) with an Overweight rating and a $65 target, seeing TLLP as a high quality MLP with diversified assets, relatively stable cash flows, a clear path for growth and a strong parent in TSO.
