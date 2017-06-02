StreetSweeper bearish on Exact Sciences, sees 15% short-term risk

Exact Sciences' (EXAS -0.4% ) $4B+ market cap is giving short seller StreetSweeper a case of the willies. Red flags in its report include a high rate of cash consumption ($2.25 - 2.90 chasing every $1 in revenue), a low order rate from doctors, questionable efficacy compared to the much-less-expensive FIT test and looming competition from new technologies.

It attributes the recent run-up to a short squeeze that will peter out and pull the stock back 12 - 15%. StreetSweeper adds that it "would not buy this stock anywhere near these levels."

Shares are up almost eight-fold since early 2016 so there appears to be plenty of bulls out there.