US Foods to acquire F. Christiana

US Foods (USFD -0.7% ) agreed to acquire F. Christiana for an undisclosed term. The transaction is expected to close by mid-June.

F. Christiana will continue to operate under the F. Christiana name and has nearly $100M in annual sales and serves more than 1,800 independent restaurant, hotel, and independent deli/convenience store customers throughout Louisiana, southern Mississippi and parts of southern Alabama.

“F. Christiana has an excellent reputation in the independent operator space,” said Keith Knight, south region president, US Foods. “When combined with their success in key strategic markets such as New Orleans and Baton Rouge, this acquisition will further enhance our position with new and existing customers in Louisiana.”

