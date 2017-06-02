Report: Lack of supports a recurring problem for Enbridge's Line 5 in Michigan

Enbridge's (ENB, EEP) Line 5 oil pipeline beneath the Straits of Mackinac has suffered repeated problems with inadequate supports, which Michigan officials have said is a violation of a legal condition for placing the lines in the waterway, according to a report yesterday.

Inspections by ENB reportedly uncovered more than 200 instances in which excessive sections of its Line 5 pipelines had no support from the lake bottom or man-made anchors.

Line 5 carries 23M gallons of crude oil and liquid natural gas daily between Superior, Wis., and Sarnia, Ontario; a nearly five-mile section, divided into two lines that run along the bottom of the straits area where Lakes Huron and Michigan converge, is the problem area.