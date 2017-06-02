Reuters: Pennsylvania pipeline fight could upend crude oil flows

Midwestern refiners are fighting for access to a key Pennsylvania pipeline, a move that could harm east coast refiners and redraw the map for flows of crude and fuel into coveted coastal markets, Reuters reports.

The regulatory dispute centers on a proposal by Buckeye Partners (BPL -0.6% ) to reverse the flow of fuels on a section of the company's 350-mile Laurel Pipeline, which currently flows from the east coast to Pittsburgh; because pipelines flow in one direction, the change would effectively block five east coast refineries from serving Pittsburgh, with midwest refiners picking up their market share.

Losing that market would be a blow to eastern refiners, but the impact would be far more serious if BPL ultimately seeks to reverse the flow of the Laurel line all the way to Philadelphia, which is why Philadelphia Energy Solutions and Delta Air Lines (DAL +2.9% ) subsidiary Monroe Energy argue that regulators must consider BPL's possible broader intent of reversing flows along the entire pipeline in deciding the current dispute over reversing a smaller section.