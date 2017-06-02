U.S. rig count rises for record 20th week in a row

The total U.S. rig count rises by 8 to 916, adding rigs for a record 20th consecutive week, according to the latest Baker Hughes weekly survey.

Oil rigs added 11 to 733, also a 20th straight increase, while gas rigs fell by 3 to 182 and one rig is labeled miscellaneous; a year ago at this time, there were 325 active U.S. oil rigs and 82 gas rigs.

