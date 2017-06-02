Pfizer shrugs off potential ire from politicians; hikes prices 20%

The Financial Times reports the Pfizer (PFE -0.5% ) has raised the price of almost 100 drugs by an average of 20% this year, a move that may solicit criticism from a range of interested groups, including lawmakers. The company raised prices of 91 medicines by 5 - 13%, including Viagra and Lyrica, on June 1, following a similar hike in January.

A spokesperson for Pfizer says, “Pfizer has always priced responsibly and believes that innovative medicines are one of the most valuable and cost effective segments of healthcare spend.” Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' founder Len Schleifer counters, "The real reason we're [drug companies] not liked is because we have used price hikes to cover up the gaps in innovation."

Most drug firms used a "raise twice" approach to pricing until enduring intense criticism from patients, pols and advocacy groups. Some, including AbbVie, Sanofi and Allergan, have pledged to constrain annual hikes to less than 10%.