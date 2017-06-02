Buffalo Wild Wings CEO to retire

Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD +2.7% ) announces that Sally Smith plans to retire before the end of the year. She has also withdrawn her name from consideration for election to the board at today's shareholder meeting.

Smith will continue to serve as CEO until the end of the year or until such time as a successor has been named.

Shares of BWLD are up 2.44% after rumors of a Marcato sale drove them down about an hour ago.

UPDATE: The latest from the Buffalo Wild Wings annual meeting is that the Marcato Capital slate of board nominees have won election to the board.

