Restaurant stocks rally amid BWLD shakeup

A number of restaurants stocks trade above market averages after a wild day at the Buffalo Wild Wings annual meeting.

Shareholders at the chicken wing giant elected three nominees put up by activist investor Marcato Capital and CEO Sally Smith announced her retirement unexpectedly. While it's unclear how the BWLD developments are lighting a torch under parts of the sector (unless investors are placing early bets on the next activist target), the rally is running counter to a down day in broad retail.

Gainers: Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) +1.70% , Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) +2.45% , Diversifgied Restaurant Holdings (NASDAQ:SAUC) +5.42% , Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) +1.90% , Luby's (NYSE:LUB) +7.80% , Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) +3.46% , Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) +2.01% (also upgraded by Wells), Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) +1.66% .

Related ETF: MENU.