Stocks to watch next week

Key events are scheduled next week for the below list of companies. In some cases, share prices could see some extra volatility.

IPO lockup expirations: Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) on June 5, Senestech (Pending:SNES) on June 6, Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) on June 7, Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) on June 7.

IPO quiet period expirations: Catasys (OTCQB:CATS) on June 5, Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) on June 6, Verona Pharma, Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) on June 6, China Rapid Finance (Pending:XRF) on June 7, Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) on June 7, Emerald Expositions (NYSE:EEX) on June 7, Zymeworks (Pending:ZYME) on June 7.

Secondary offering lockup expirations: Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) on June 5, Melco Crown & Resorts (NASDAQ:MLCO) on June 7,

Notable general meetings: GoPro (NASDAQ:GPOR) on June 6, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on June 6, Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) on June 9

Special shareholder meeting: Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO) on June 8.

Investor days: Prudential (NYSE:PRU) on June 6, Humana (NYSE:HUM) on June 7, 3M (NYSE:MMM) on June 7.

Business update call: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on June 9.

Go-shop expiration: VWR-Avantor on June 8.

Sources: EDGAR and Bloomberg