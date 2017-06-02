Western Digital: Toshiba chip transfer doesn’t clear sale

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) fires back at Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) attempts to hold onto some of its chip unit to open the rest of the unit for sale. Western Digital says even a transfer of assets back to Toshiba violates the contractual consent rights.

The legal battle between the two companies stems from Western Digital’s acquisition of SanDisk last year, which Western Digital insists granted the rights to some of Toshiba’s chips and the ability to approve or disapprove of the unit’s sale.

Toshiba disagreed with those claims but offered to hold back any chips that Western Digital could theoretically have rights to while putting the rest of the unit up for what might amount to a $20B bid from interested parties including Foxconn with subsidiary Sharp and Broadcom Limited.



Western Digital plans to continue arbitration.

