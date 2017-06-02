Kinder Morgan Canada chief plans no more Trans Mountain concessions

Kinder Morgan (KMI -0.2% ) will not make further concessions on its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company’s Canadian president says, setting the stage for a showdown with British Columbia’s potential government-in-waiting.

Ian Anderson says he would be willing to meet with B.C.'s New Democrats and Greens, who have vowed to stop the project, "but I don’t have any concessions planned for any further discussion at this point.”

Despite the uncertain political environment in B.C., as well as certain protests and legal challenges, Anderson says he is not concerned that Trans Mountain will be delayed and does not see any possibility that the project will be shelved.