TG Therapeutics regaining momentum ahead of ASCO data presentation; shares ahead 14%

TG Therapeutics (TGTX +14% ) has started moving up again, possibly regaining its momentum kickstarted by the announcement in early March of positive Phase 3 data on the combination of TG-1101 (ublituximab) and AbbVie's IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) in CLL. The overall response rate was 80% for the combo compared to 47% for ibrutinib alone.

The presentation of complete data is on tap for tomorrow afternoon at ASCO (Abstract #7504).

Previously: TG Therapeutics's blood cancer candidate ublituximab successful in late-state study; shares jump 53% premarket (March 6)