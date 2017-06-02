PPG seen renewing deal hunt despite Akzo Nobel dud

Analysts say PPG Industries (PPG +1% ) likely will renew its hunt for acquisitions after its failed bid for Akzo Nobel, as Sherwin Williams' successful takeover of Valspar knocks PPG down to no. 2 in sales among paints and coatings companies.

Potential PPG targets include closely held Kelly-Moore Paint and BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) Brazilian Suvinil division, according to UBS, with Akzo Nobel actually another possibility, since PPG could bid again for the company in six months under Dutch law.

“PPG continues to covet Akzo,” says Vertical Research analyst Kevin McCarthy. “One could argue that [the plan to spin off] chemicals makes Akzo more attractive to PPG.”

CEO Michael McGarry has said PPG planned to spend as much as $3.5B on acquisitions and share repurchases through next year.