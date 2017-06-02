Google’s Contributor Services launches paid ad-blocker pass

Google’s ([GOOG]], GOOGL) new pre-loaded pass allows ad-blocking users to pay a fee to online publishers instead of seeing those annoying ads or having access blocked.

Site creators or publishers will get to set the price per page of visiting the site sans ads and that amount will deduct from the money on the pass. If the creator changes the price per page, Google will let the user know before charging the higher fee. Google will keep a “small portion” of the fee to cover service costs.

Current content providers offering pass integration include Grub Street and Popular Mechanics.

