REITs outperform as 10-year yield sinks to 2017 low

Following this morning's jobs miss, the 10-year Treasury yield is off a full five basis points to 2.157%, and money is flowing into at least a few income favorites.

The IYR is up 0.9% , and VNQ 0.8% vs. the S&P 500's 0.3% advance .

Among the movers: Realty Income (O +1.8% ), Welltowner (HCN +1% ), HCP (HCP +1.4% ), Vereit (VER +0.8% ), Equity Residential (EQR +2.2% ), Public Storage (PSA +0.5% ), Washington Real Estate (WRE +0.9% ), Stag Industrial (STAG +1.5% )