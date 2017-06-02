REITs outperform as 10-year yield sinks to 2017 low

Following this morning's jobs miss, the 10-year Treasury yield is off a full five basis points to 2.157%, and money is flowing into at least a few income favorites.

The IYR is up 0.9%, and VNQ 0.8% vs. the S&P 500's 0.3% advance.

Among the movers: Realty Income (O +1.8%), Welltowner (HCN +1%), HCP (HCP +1.4%), Vereit (VER +0.8%), Equity Residential (EQR +2.2%), Public Storage (PSA +0.5%), Washington Real Estate (WRE +0.9%), Stag Industrial (STAG +1.5%)

Holding the sector back today are the beleaguered mall and shopping center players: Simon Property (SPG -1.6%), Kimco (KIM -1.6%), DDR (DDR -1%), CBL (CBL -2.2%)