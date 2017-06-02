Analyst: Fitbit product interest still falling off

Fitbit (FIT -1.1% ) is still seeing a sharp decline in product interest, Dougherty & Co. says, even if that decline is moderating.

"Based on the sell-through indicators we track, the activity tracker market recovered slightly in May, but still comped steeply negative to a year ago,” writes the firm's Charles Anderson, who adds that Fitbit in particular saw a 30% drop in May in U.S. Google searches (17% worldwide).

The searches for Fitbit had fallen off 35% in April (27% worldwide), he notes.

Anderson is Neutral on Fitbit.