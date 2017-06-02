Amazon Echo shipments might top 10M in 2017

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) doesn’t disclose hardware sales, but Digitimes sources claim the company has already ordered 10M Echo units this year, triple the total units last year, and has already surpassed full-year sales goals for the lower cost Echo Dot.

The Echo sales were bolstered when Amazon slashed the price of the Dot from $99 to $49 in a bid to have a Dot in every room to accent the larger, more expensive Echo.

The Echo products compete with Google’s Home System and Apple is expected to announce a smart speaker next week at WWDC.

