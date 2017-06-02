Broadcom +8.7% after solid beat; analysts boost targets

Loop Capital is giving a bullish boost to its price target on Broadcom (AVGO +8.7%) after its impressive quarterly beat.

Analyst Betsy Van Hees reiterated a Buy rating and raised her price target to $285, implying 11.8% upside from today's sharply higher price.

The company's set to benefit from current demand trends -- including an increase in content in the iPhone 8 vs. iPhone 7 -- as well as a Brocade (NASDAQ:BRCD) purchase that should be accretive to Q4 and fiscal-year EPS by about $0.04.

She notes the company beat seasonal expectations as it "benefited from the ramp of the Galaxy S8 and increased content in the S8 with all other end-markets and products tracking largely in-line with expectations,” even as wireless segments were down sequentially.

Cowen & Co. and Craig Hallum also reiterated Buy ratings and boost price targets, to $260 and $290 respectively.