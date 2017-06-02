Praxair, Linde to focus on U.S. asset sales in antitrust review

Praxair (PX +1.8% ) and Linde (OTCPK:LNAGF, OTCPK:LNEGY) say they will focus on U.S. operations for potential asset sales as part of efforts to get their $35B merger approved by antitrust regulators.

The companies expect the deal to face tough regulatory scrutiny, as the “industrial gas business is a local business," PX CEO Steve Angel says, adding that the companies are prepared to divest assets with up to $3.7B in total sales or $1.1B in combined EBITDA, but above those levels either party could walk away or seek to renegotiate.

The new company, which will carry Linde’s name, will see Angel keep his current CEO role, while Linde Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle will keep his position.

Also, Deutsche Bank reiterates its Hold rating for PX, as it believes value creation from the Linde merger is largely priced in.