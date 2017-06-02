Cheniere Energy gets $500M commitment for pipeline project

Cheniere Energy (LNG -1.5% ) says it received a $500M funding commitment from EIG Global Energy Partners to develop its proposed Midship pipeline connecting the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma to Gulf coast markets.

The Midship project is being developed to create pipeline capacity of up to 1.44M dekatherms per day of firm transportation to connect production from the STACK and SCOOP resource plays to Gulf coast and southeast markets.

LNG anticipates receiving of FERC authorization for Midship in early 2018, with the project in service by late 2018 or early 2019.