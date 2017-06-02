Trump has settled on two Fed picks - NYT

There are three positions on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, and the president is reportedly set to nominate former Bush administration Treasury official Randal Quarles and former Fed official Marvin Goodfriend to fill two of those spots.

Both have been somewhat critical at the Fed's over-the-top efforts to prop up the economy and financial markets since 2008.

Quarles would take the place of Daniel Tarullo as vice chairman of supervision, and he's thought of as far more sympathetic to financial industry concerns about overregulation than Tarullo. Among his tasks would be overseeing the annual stress tests.

It's unclear what the time frame for their nominations is.