Guyana says Exxon to double royalty payments on offshore oil

Guyana's government says it has reached an agreement with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to double the company's royalty payments on oil recovered from the country's offshore waters, where XOM has said it made significant oil discoveries.

The government says XOM will receive a royalty of 2% on gross earnings and 50% of profits; production of 100K bbl/day is expected to begin in 2020.

Guyana also says XOM will soon receive a production license along with partners Hess (NYSE:HES) and Cnooc's (NYSE:CEO) Nexen.